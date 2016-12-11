Choir director retires, directs last candlelight

Paul Smith, director of Cathedral Choir and Chamber Choir, will direct his last Candlelight service since he is retiring at the end of the year.

Smith will still go to Ireland with choir this summer.

Candlelight is an annual service for the Christmas service occurring at John Brown University. It will feature the chamber orchestra, cathedral choir, women’s orchestra and the chamber choir.

The service has been conducted since 1946 and attracts visitors from throughout the Northwest Arkansas region.

It will be held in the Cathedral of the Ozarks on December 8, 9 and 10. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and seating will be on a first come, first serve basis. Since the show is very popular it is advised to arrive before 6:30 since the seats will fill up very quickly

The show begins at 7 p.m.

The Cathedral Choir will sing ‘What Wondrous Love is This,’ ‘Jesus, I Adore Thee,’ Calm on the Listening Ear of Night,’ ‘First Noel,’ and ‘Beautiful Savior’ at the event.

‘What Wondrous Love is This’ and ‘Jesus I Adore Thee’ will be performed by the Cathedral Choir in chapel today.

The event is free to the public and open to everyone.