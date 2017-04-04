Education society hosts fundraiser

Kappa Delta Pi plans for their first annual Great JBU Bake Off fundraising event.

The event will occur on April 18, at 6:30 p.m. in Simmons Great Hall C. The event will feature baked goods made by John Brown University Faculty and Staff members. Attendees will be able to sample the goods and can donate one dollar to vote for their favorite. All of the event proceeds will go the University chapter of Kappa Delta Pi.

Morgan Carlson, President of the John Brown University Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, said the event will benefit the JBU and Siloam Springs community by funding service projects for the community and local schools. The funds will also support professional development for students.

She said that since the JBU chapter was founded in the spring it is still in the beginning stages of growth.

She said that because of this “we are trying to build our funds through interactive fundraisers on campus.”

Tara Salle, education major and member of Kappa Delta Pi, said she will attend the event and is excited about the bake sale.

She added that the fundraiser is important because it will raise awareness for the organization.

Salle said this will be the largest fundraiser the organization has hosted since their recent start.

She said that they have done small fund raisers in Walker such as selling brownies and items for valentines Day.

“Kappa Delta Pi (KDP), International Honor Society in Education, was founded in 1911 to foster excellence in education and promote fellowship among those dedicated to teaching,” according to their website. The society grew from one local chapter to what it is today, including a membership of 1.2 million.

The mission of Kappa Delta Pi is to advance “quality education by inspiring teachers to prepare all learners for future challenges.”