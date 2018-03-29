Letter to the Editor

I was surprised when I read an article in the March 8, 2018 edition of the Threefold Advocate that seemed to be praising a young man for embracing and promoting sin. The article was a positive, one might say glowing, article about an Olympic athlete who had come out as homosexual and was proudly speaking about his homosexuality. The article included several quotes and statements that portray this young man as “a good role model”, and an “inspiration” not because of his accomplishment, but because of his accomplishment as a homosexual.

I do not understand why a newspaper that represents a Christian university would publish this. The Bible clearly states that homosexuality is sin. 1 Corinthians 6:9–10 says “Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God.” Would the TFA publish a positive article about a successful serial adulterer who was proud of his or her adultery and bragged about it? Would the TFA publish a positive article about a thief who was proud of stealing, so other thieves who did the same would feel better about themselves?

I am not saying that people who are struggling with homosexual tendencies are second class people or that they should be demeaned in some way. All of us have struggles with sin, but we humbly strive to overcome with God’s help. However, portraying someone as a role model who is clearly proud of his sin and has no intent of overcoming it is wrong.

Perhaps the author is trying to be compassionate for someone who is enslaved to a difficult type of sin, but the result is really the opposite. Compassion is warning someone that their embrace and continued practice of sin indicates they do not know God and they will face eternal damnation unless they repent and seek God’s help to overcome their sin. 1 John 3:9 tells us, ”No one who is born of God practices sin, because His seed abides in him; and he cannot sin, because he is born of God.” Perhaps the TFA needs to better evaluate whether the articles they publish are written in accordance with a Christian worldview (and John Brown University’s standards), or whether they have instead bought into the world’s acceptance of sin.