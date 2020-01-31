Young and Single with No Desire to Ever Mingle

The only time I ever wanted to marry someone was when I was three years old.

Dr. Franklin, my pediatric ear doctor, was the man of my dreams: smart, handsome and never gave me shots. According to my mom, that meant that preschool-age me thought he was marriage material.

Nearly 18 years later, I have yet to find a man as “perfect” as Dr. Franklin. And I’m perfectly OK with that because I never want to get married.

I’m sure my remark just sent shock-waves through Christian college campuses, high school dances, young adult Sunday school classes and Thanksgiving dinners. For some reason, the Christian obsession with soulmates goes far beyond “ring by spring.” It trickles into sermons about purity, conversations about the future for anyone in their 20s and the family-centric ministries on which churches focus.

And if these tactics are not enough to make you jump on the marriage bandwagon, guilt-trips also work. The other day I came across a blog advocating for people to get married and have children, otherwise they would be disobeying God’s command to “be fruitful and multiply.” I understand that children are a gift from God, but for those who do not want to have children or get married, and especially for those who are not able to have children, this is extremely hurtful.

Speaking of taking Scripture out of context, people love when Scripture talks about love. With the popularity of passages like 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 and Ephesians 5:25-33, it’s easy to think that in order to live the Christian life, a person must get married. How else will he or she experience the fullness of God’s love and sacrifice for the church?

Is it just me or did everyone forget about when Paul advocates for singleness?

“I want you to be free from the concerns of this life. An unmarried man can spend his time doing the Lord’s work and thinking how to please him. But a married man has to think about his earthly responsibilities and how to please his wife. His interests are divided. In the same way, a woman who is no longer married or has never been married can be devoted to the Lord and holy in body and in spirit. But a married woman has to think about her earthly responsibilities and how to please her husband. I am saying this for your benefit, not to place restrictions on you. I want you to do whatever will help you serve the Lord best, with as few distractions as possible.”

1 Corinthians 7:32-35

Paul says that it is better to be single because a person can fully dedicate themselves to the Lord “with as few distractions as possible.” Tell that to your aunt when she asks if there are any cute boys at your school.

One of my least favorite aspects of Christian marriage culture is descriptions of singleness as a miserable time which will eventually come to an end. These comments often come from married individuals. A few blog posts sharing this sentiment include:

“Am I Single Because I’m Defective?”

“The Long, Lonely Wait – Christian Dating, Singles”

“When God Doesn’t Give You a Mate”

“If God Loves Me, Why Am I Still Single?”

I’m happy to say that not everyone who is single is miserable. I’m definitely not.

While it was certainly hard seeing my close friends date in high school and college, I am grateful not to have experienced the heartbreak they have walked through. Valentine’s Day is still a fun holiday with tons of great candy, and I find contentment in relationships with family and friends. Outside of the typical questions shared over the holiday dinner table, I rarely think of my own relationship status.

Singleness has limited my distractions as I pursue my education and career, freeing me to balance my passions with available opportunities, rather than coordinating two life plans. I look forward to a future where I am single and open to wherever God wants me to be.

I don’t mope and bemoan my singleness because it is not one of my defining characteristics. I refuse to look at my place in this world as holding the absence of someone else. I am not half of a person waiting to be fulfilled. Especially for the Christian community, this truth needs to be made clear for both single and married individuals. We are fulfilled in Christ, regardless of our relationship status.

Being single is not sitting in a waiting room, expecting the doctor to come in at any moment (although 3-year-old me would say otherwise). It is not a label or a season of life that must end in marriage. It simply is a fact, like having brown hair or being right-handed, that has no major impact on how God sees me or wants to use me.

So, yeah. I don’t want to get married. I don’t want kids. I’m perfectly content with the company of God, me, myself and I.