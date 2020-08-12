Coronavirus Coverage Campus prepares for beginning of Fall 2020 Written by Catherine Nolte on August 12, 2020 Signs designate socially-distanced seats in the Cathedral of the Ozarks. According to an email from Julie Gumm, director of University Marketing & Communications, John Brown University chapel services will be simulcasted across campus with viewing groups of 30 or fewer students. Three chapel groups will meet in the cathedral and the space will also be used for large classes. Creative Dining Services prepares for on-campus student dining with decals and lines divided by meal type. According to a statement from Creative Dining Services, they “have suspended all self-service food options for your safety” and will be “sanitizing high-touch areas every 30 minutes” as a part of their COVID-19 plan. Larger tables in the Walker Student Center offer space for students to eat lunch and do homework while maintaining social distancing. Signs posted outside classroom entrances remind students of sanitizing procedures. Along with these signs, hand-sanitizing stations have been installed across campus. Classes and expanded dining seating are located in Simmons Great Hall to allow for social distancing. Plexiglass shields and tape lines offer more protection for students and faculty in a Learning Resource Center classroom. Similar set-ups are in classrooms across campus. JBU purchased “65 OWL 360° Smart Video Conference cameras that can be added to classrooms and provide a video feed of the professor and other students via Zoom,” according to a statement released on July 6. Signs block seats to allow for social distancing in the Jones Recital Hall, located in the basement of the Cathedral of the Ozarks. An outdoor stage will offer students an opportunity to enjoy “Worship on the Quad,” hosted on Sunday evenings. Students will “sit on the grass with their roommates/family groups and be physically distanced,” as they wear masks during singing,” according to a statement released by JBU on July 27. Photos: Catherine Nolte, The Threefold Advocate