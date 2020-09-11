COVID-19 Update: JBU announces no active cases

John Brown University announced zero active COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 11.

All 15 cumulative cases for students have recovered. Six off-campus students are awaiting contact tracing from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There are zero active employee cases. Two employees are waiting on test results, and one employee is awaiting contact tracing from ADH.

In this week’s emailed statement, President Chip Pollard thanked students for following the COVID-19 guidelines. “It is making a difference,” Pollard said. “I would caution, however, that we are not finished with the coronavirus, so let’s not ease up on our diligence.”

He reminded students of the increasing number of active cases of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, stating “we know that COVID-19 can spread quickly in college communities.”

Pollard finished his statement by listing ways for students “to flourish and thrive in JBU’s pandemic year.” The list included activities such as getting coffee at Ground Floor, meeting with faculty or staff for breakfast in the Caf and using the fire pits on campus to roast s’mores with new students.

The list also included remarks on students’ conduct on social media platforms. “When you are getting ready to post on social media, remember that kindness and gentleness are characteristics of the fruit of the spirit,” Pollard said.

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit https://www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.