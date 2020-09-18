COVID-19 Update: JBU reports 2 active cases

John Brown University (JBU) announced two active COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 18.

One student has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating off-campus. There are no students in quarantine. Five off-campus students and one on-campus student are awaiting contact tracing from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There is one active employee case. There are no employees waiting on test results or in quarantine, and three employees are awaiting contact tracing from ADH.

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit https://www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.

This story has been updated to reflect that the active student case is isolating off-campus as reported by John Brown University.