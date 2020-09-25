COVID-19 Update: JBU reports 1 active case

John Brown University (JBU) announced 1 active COVID-19 case on Friday, Sept. 25.

There are no active student cases, and 16 students have recovered. There are no students in quarantine. One off-campus student is awaiting test results. One on-campus student and seven off-campus students are awaiting contact tracing from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There is one active employee case. There are no employees waiting on test results or in quarantine. Two employees are awaiting contact tracing from ADH.

In an emailed statement made on Thursday, Sept. 24, President Chip Pollard encouraged students to keep following the COVID-19 guidelines as the coronavirus impacts universities across the United States. “A similarly sized Christian college in the region with similar COVID-19 protocols as JBU currently has a couple of dozen active cases and over 170 students in quarantine, all of which have emerged over the last couple of weeks,” Pollard said. “Things can change quickly. We must keep up our efforts to protect ourselves and each other.”

Pollard also thanked JBU faculty and staff for their response in this challenging time. Listing different accomplishments, including $500,000 in Fill the Gap scholarships given to students, technology set up in 64 spaces on campus, and the creation of the new chapel program, Pollard stated that faculty and staff have “done this work willingly and sacrificially at some risk to their own health … to educate you to honor God and serve others.”

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit https://www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.