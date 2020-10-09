COVID-19 Update: JBU reports 2 active cases

John Brown University (JBU) announced 2 active COVID-19 case on Friday, Oct. 9.

There are two active student cases, and 18 students have recovered. There are no students in quarantine. There are no off-campus students awaiting test results. Five off-campus students are awaiting contact tracing from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There are no active employee cases and no employees waiting on test results or in quarantine. Two employees are awaiting contact tracing from ADH.

In an emailed statement, President Chip Pollard thanked the JBU community for their diligence and encouraged them to take advantage of the pleasant weather. “I know that life remains challenging as we seek to carry out school during the pandemic, but I am grateful for your patience, perseverance, kindness and generosity with each other and with our COVID-19 protocols,” Pollard said. “Hear also the encouraging words of Christ from John 14. ‘Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me.’ Christ is with us in our good times and our difficult times.”

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit https://www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.