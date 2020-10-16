COVID-19 Update: JBU reports 2 active cases and encourages flu shots

John Brown University (JBU) announced 2 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, Oct. 16.

There are two active student cases, and 22 students have recovered. There are no students in quarantine or awaiting test results. Three off-campus students and four on-campus students are awaiting contact tracing from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There are no active employee cases and no employees waiting on test results or in quarantine. Two employees are awaiting contact tracing from ADH.

In an emailed statement, President Chip Pollard again thanked the JBU community for their diligence in adhering to coronavirus guidelines.

As the winter season approaches, Pollard also emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot, saying that “the latest research suggests a high risk to vulnerable populations with the possibility of simultaneous outbreaks of flu and COVID-19.”

Pollard continued, “Moreover, we also know that COVID-19 and the flu have overlapping symptoms, so if we can limit the spread of the flu, we will not need to use as many of our limited COVID-19 tests to determine if students have the flu or COVID-19. Finally, even in normal years, we often get flu outbreaks on campus, and students miss a week to ten days of class. The flu vaccine should mitigate that risk. ”

Flu shots will be offered on Oct. 19 to 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the breezeway between the Learning Resource Center and the cafeteria. Individuals are asked to bring a photo ID and their insurance card. Those who receive a flu shot can enter a giveaway for three $50 VISA gift cards and JBU merch.

For individuals who do not have insurance or whose health coverage does not include the flu vaccine, the Benton County Health Department offers free flu vaccinations. JBU will be offering transportation to BCHD on Oct. 22.

For more information on flu vaccinations at JBU, visit https://www.jbu.edu/health-services/flu-shots/.

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit https://www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.