COVID-19 Update: JBU prepares for colder weather, reports 2 active cases

John Brown University (JBU) reported two active COVID-19 cases on Friday, Oct. 23.

There are two active student cases on campus, and 21 students have recovered. There are no students in quarantine or awaiting test results. Six off-campus students and three on-campus students are awaiting contact tracing from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There are no active employee cases and no employees waiting on test results. One employee is awaiting contact tracing from ADH. Four employees are under precautionary self-quarantine at home.

In an emailed statement, President Chip Pollard emphasized the steps that the university is taking to prepare for the colder weather. “We are adding heaters to the tents on campus, so we hope that will help you continue to enjoy eating and studying in those spaces,” Pollard said. “We do expect that it may be more difficult to continue to manage the spread on campus over the next month with the cooler weather driving more activities inside and with higher ‘community spread’ of the coronavirus in Arkansas and neighboring states.”

Pollard thanked students for following the COVID-19 guidelines and encouraged them to find safe ways to spend time with friends. Ideas he mentioned included the Spikeball tournament on the quad on Saturday, the disc golf tournament next week, and Worship on the Quad at its new time, 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit https://www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.