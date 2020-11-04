Election Photos: Voting on Election Day in Siloam Springs Written by Threefold Advocate on November 4, 2020 Photos by María Aguilar and Catherine Nolte A voter waits for the polling place to open at Siloam Springs Community Building on Nov. 3. Catherine Nolte/The Threefold Advocate Candidate signs outside the polling place at First Christian Church of Siloam Springs. Catherine Nolte/The Threefold Advocate A voter prepares to submit his ballot at the Logan Community Building. Catherine Nolte/The Threefold Advocate Poll workers Ken Durrett and Bob Deavours stand outside the polling location at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Catherine Nolte/The Threefold Advocate Poll workers assist voters at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. María Aguilar/The Threefold Advocate Signs remind voters and workers about coronavirus precautions at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church polling place. María Aguilar/The Threefold Advocate A poll worker prepares to help voters at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. María Aguilar/The Threefold Advocate A voter casts her ballot at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. María Aguilar/The Threefold Advocate