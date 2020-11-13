COVID-19 Update: JBU reports 8 active cases

John Brown University (JBU) reported eight active COVID-19 cases on Friday, Nov. 13.

There are three active student cases off-campus and 1 on-campus, and 30 students have recovered. No students are in quarantine or awaiting test results. There are 16 off-campus students awaiting contact tracing from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There are four active employee cases. No employees are in quarantine. Two employees are waiting on test results and three employees are awaiting contact tracing from ADH. Four employees are under precautionary self-quarantine at home.

In an emailed statement on Friday, President Chip Pollard encouraged students to continue to adhere to guidelines as they prepare to travel home for Thanksgiving. “I would encourage you to stay diligent, now as much for your family when you return home for Thanksgiving, as for your friends here on campus,” Pollard said.

Pollard also invited students to attend an outdoor chapel service, featuring an Advent theme, on Thursday, Nov. 19 at the usual chapel time of 10:30 a.m. “We’ll give thanks, hear God’s word and sing Christmas carols. Please find a spot on the quad to maintain physical distancing and wear a mask so that we can sing together,” Pollard said. “Hot chocolate will be available following the service.”

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.

