COVID-19 Update: JBU reports 6 active cases, prepares for more inclement weather

John Brown University (JBU) reported six active COVID-19 cases on Friday, Feb. 12.

There are four active student cases, with one in quarantine on-campus and three off-campus. There are five on-campus students and 13 off-campus students in isolation “due to exposure to a positive person … [and if] symptoms develop, students will be tested,” according to the JBU website.

There are two active employee cases. Two additional employees are “waiting on test results due to symptoms; isolating due to exposure to a positive person,” according to the JBU website.

In an emailed statement on Friday, Julie Gumm, director of University Marketing and Communications, shared changes to the campus COVID-19 protocols.

Quarantine for students who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus will last 10 days, rather than the previous requirement of 14. If the individual is symptom-free, they can be released on day 10 at 5 p.m. Students “are not required to get a COVID-19 test before release, although it is suggested,” and they will be assessed by Rhonda Hostler, director of health services, before they are released, according to the email.

Due to the severe winter weather, more students have utilized indoor dining spaces in the cafeteria, Simmons Great Hall and Walker Student Center. JBU is limiting seating in these areas “to three students at the round tables … and two to a rectangular table” to maintain six-foot distancing, according to the email.

Gumm also encouraged students to be aware of ice on sidewalks and recommended that commuters check IDrive Arkansas for road conditions. For those who remain off-campus, they should contact their professors to set up virtual accommodations.

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.

Photo: Catherine Nolte, The Threefold Advocate