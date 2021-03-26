COVID-19 Update: JBU reports no active cases

John Brown University (JBU) reported no active COVID-19 case on Friday, March 26.

There are no active student cases on or off-campus. There are no on or off-campus students under observation and in isolation due to exposure.

There are currently no active employee cases or employees in isolation due to exposure.

In an email on Friday, University President Chip Pollard commended students for the ways they have committed to COVID-19 guidelines during the semester. “We continue to do very well in managing positive COVID-19 cases … I expect that many of you are tired and are looking forward to our Easter break next week. Hang in there — it is right around the corner,” Pollard wrote.

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.

Photo: Catherine Nolte, The Threefold Advocate