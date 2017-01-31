Letter to the editor: ‘Show better discernment’ regarding chapel speaker

President Pollard: make a stand for mercy and call out injustice
We are writing to express our extreme disapproval over the selection of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to address the student body of John Brown University in chapel on February 2.
It is critical that the Evangelical community strongly denounce the hateful rhetoric which has become all too common in the political discourse in the United States during this past election cycle. Concerning such hateful rhetoric, two individuals stand out in particular: White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon and President Donald J. Trump.
Bannon is the former executive editor of Breitbart News. Under Bannon's tenure, Breitbart News was criticized for publishing articles and features which were bizarrely bigoted towards women and Muslims.
The ridiculous statements made by Trump are too numerous that it becomes difficult to decide which statements stand out as most absurd. However, Trump’s recent actions of endorsing torture and barring refugees fleeing war from entering the United States are contrary to the teachings of Scripture.
“Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing it. Remember those who are in prison, as though you were in prison with them; those who are being tortured, as though you yourselves were being tortured.” — Hebrews 13:2-3 NRSV.
Huckabee has conferred accolades on Bannon and endorsed Trump's successful bid for the presidency.
presidency.In addition to championing these individuals, Huckabee himself is not a stranger to making such reprehensible comments. He once referred to Muslims as “uncorked animals.” Such dehumanization of fellow human beings is entirely unacceptable—especially coming from an
In addition to championing these individuals, Huckabee himself is not a stranger to making such reprehensible comments. He once referred to Muslims as "uncorked animals." Such dehumanization of fellow human beings is entirely unacceptable—especially coming from an ordained minister such as Huckabee.
Before the election, Andy Crouch, the executive editor of Christianity Today, wrote in an opinion piece:
“Enthusiasm for a candidate like Trump gives our neighbors ample reason to doubt that we believe Jesus is Lord. They see that some of us are so self-interested, and so self-protective, that we will ally ourselves with someone who violates all that is sacred to us—in hope, almost certainly a vain hope given his mendacity and record of betrayal, that his rule will save us.”
If the expressed purpose of chapel services at John Brown University is truly, as stated on the University’s website, to “grow together as a Christ-centered community committed to serving in the world as Jesus’ disciples,” Huckabee was the wrong selection.
While it is understandable that a university has an interest in fostering discussion and debate as a part of this country’s proud political tradition, at the very least, there were several other forums on campus that could have served as better venues to host Huckabee. Chapel never should have been one of them.
We call on John Brown University to show better discernment in the future regarding whom the University grants the honor of speaking in chapel.
