This year has been filled with loss and tragedy. While time continues, it does well to honor those people who have left us. The people described below are only a few of those departed souls who have left us this year. May they rest in peace.
With the winter season coming, the early stages of season-long colds are upon students. It begins with an itchy throat and sinus problems. If ignored, the symptoms grow worse over the next few days, adding in a low fever, runny nose and chills. At this point, a cold is unavoidable. […]
Being part of a philanthropic family dedicated to serving others through a different kind of mission is a learning process. Many missionary kids have to move with their families to countries where they face the challenge to adapt to a different culture and sometimes learn another language. Although there is […]
Twice a week, groups of students at John Brown University gather together to advance their knowledge and skill. They labor for hours, digging deep, assisting one another, striving for aces. No, this is not a study group – this is club volleyball. While most college students expect to […]
The John Brown University men’s basketball team is off to an impressive start this year. They are currently 7-3 and coming off a 93-67 win over Philander Smith, a team they had lost to just nine days prior. The Eagles are gearing up for the start of conference […]
National stock indexes have seen a rubbery few weeks in light of the uncertain nature of the presidential election. Two major stock indices that analysts pay attention to, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, both took large dips on Nov. 4, the Friday before the election. The […]
Rolling Stone magazine and one of their writers was found guilty of the defamation of the University of Virginia’s former associate dean of students. Nicole Eramo, the former dean, was awarded $3 million for the damages. In November 2014, Rolling Stone released “A Rape on Campus,” written by reporter Sabrina […]
Paul Smith, director of Cathedral Choir and Chamber Choir, will direct his last Candlelight service since he is retiring at the end of the year. Smith will still go to Ireland with choir this summer. Candlelight is an annual service for the Christmas service occurring at John Brown University. It […]
Several students at John Brown University stated that music impacts their productivity. A large majority of these students said it impacts them positively. In an interview with the New York Times, Dr. Amit Sood of the Mayo Clinic provided scientific evidence backing up this report. “In biological terms, melodious sounds […]