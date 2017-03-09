The next hipster dons 80’s apparel

Hipsters brought new cultural values to the younger generations in America. The trend, commonly associated with lattes and flannels, has much deeper roots that continue to shape future fashion and social trends.

“The hipster movement started to form during the computer enhancement age of the early 2000s when society focused its efforts on looking perfect,” Connor Young, senior worship arts major, said.

“In an effort to regroup, the counter-culture retaliated by getting back to grassroots: more natural hairstyles, handmade goods and the outdoors came back in style,” Young said. “The hipster has many variations: the flower child, the lumberjack, the poet, the dreadlocks, the try-hard, the musician, the tattoo boy and the EDM girl.”

“People that are collected under the umbrella of being ‘hipster’ are people who express themselves openly no matter what avenue they choose to use,” Jonathan Leonard, said. “The idea that you can be you is appealing to our individualized culture. This is why I think the ‘hipster’ has had such an impact.”

The hipster label has made it acceptable to live out one’s passion and express uniqueness with others. This concept has influenced society to loosen standards and focus more on an individual’s happiness and comfort when it comes to fashion, activities and even occupations.

Though the fashion trends and activities of this group may disappear with time, it is predicted the concept behind the trends will continue to live through new trends.

Leonard predicts that niche businesses will continue to grow in upcoming years because society will continue to have unique needs to be met.

Photography major Grace Nast said, “With all of the recent political activity, societal change is definitely in motion. People are coming together and bonding to fight for equal rights and liberties. I think the trend will become representing greater unity and common ground rather than being the outsider that listens to bands you’ve never heard of.”

When it comes to fashion, senior Haley Gehrke predicts that the 80’s will come back in full force. Some styles, such as velvet, vests and high-top shoes, have already made their presence back into the fashion world. Gehrke said the next trends coming our way are big hair and flashy costume jewelry.

“The need for comfort is about to change,” said senior Kaity Kaderli. She believes people will trade their tennis shoes for a pair of platform shoes.

Along with Gehrke, marketing major Emily Auel predicts that styles from the past will continue to become more popular. This year Auel noticed department stores filling up with bold-colored clothing influenced by the 80’s style.

More than anything, Auel believes that diverse body types will become normalized in the fashion world. Many companies, like Dove, have created campaigns to make this a reality. This idea stems from the same philosophy of the hipster movement, which encourages society to express the uniqueness of each individual.