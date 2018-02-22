Next Big Thing winner ‘Mother Moon’ shoots for the stars

Entering 2018 with style, Mother Moon held a release show on Jan. 29 in honor of their new single “CABG” and their highly-anticipated music video.

The band picked up momentum after winning The Next Big Thing in 2016 and capturing fans with their unique original, “CABG”. The Next Big Thing is an event on John Brown University campus that allows local bands to showcase their original songs. The winner of this competition receives the opportunity to record one of their songs and produce a music video.

Libby Cole, the lead singer of the band, came up with their name after auditioning for The Next Big Thing.

“I’ve always loved the moon. I thought about doing ‘moon moments’ because my mom and I have this thing where we go look at the moon wherever we are,” she said. “Then I thought Mother Moon sounds pretty great.”

Cole works as a nurse for Mercy Hospital in Northwest Arkansas. She found her passion for performing after participating in a talent show during high school.

“How I feel performing? I love it, I’ve always loved it. I once performed by myself in front of 1,500 people as a freshman and it was wonderful and oh so rewarding,” Cole said.

Her husband and fellow band member, Cory Cole, works at Simmons Foods as an accountant. He grew up listening to music, but did not start playing it seriously until high school. Jefferson Williams plays drums for the band and works as an analyst at De Monte.

The band’s influences include Florence Welch, Knuckle Puck, and Bon Iver.

Haven Brown, a fellow musician who has worked alongside Mother Moon, believes it is hard not to be caught by Mother Moon’s sound.

“Their thrumming drum beats and sweet refrains are excellent, but above that, the people are my favorite part. Libby, Jefferson, and Cory are so down to earth, honest with their lyrics, and true to their fans. You can tell they love what they’re doing. Whether it’s music, story, merch, or connection, Mother Moon is a group that is putting their talent for creating to use,” Brown said.

Students from JBU and members of the Siloam Springs community have shown support for Mother Moon by going to their various events. Sarah Barnett, junior digital cinema major, loves to attend their concerts and appreciates the band’s unique sound.

Barnett said, “I like that they write songs about uncommon things, like heart surgery, and also common things like love. They also have a song, Trees, that is biblically based but it doesn’t sound stereotypically Christian. I like that they do things a little differently – like with her crazy color eyelids and the videos during the songs at their concert.”

Mother Moon will be performing at the Limelight Music Festival in Northwest Arkansas on April 7. The band is excited to bring its unique sound to a wider audience.

“Music can reach people in a way that you couldn’t otherwise reach them. It draws on emotion and that’s why we do it,” Cory Cole said.