Dealing During COVID

“Stealing a moment to experience forbidden goods

Knowing that you’re doing something you shouldn’t

Glancing furtively around to make sure nobody sees

As you absorb the chemicals, unsatisfying, knowing it’s more you’ll need

You walk away guilty of the high you’ve just experienced

Already planning when you’ll get your next fix

Living in constant fear that someone will catch you

Unsure if it’s worth it for that one moment of pleasure

Hugs.

Not drugs.

Now we’re dealing in them both.

Thanks, Covid.

If dopamine is money,

I’m broke.”