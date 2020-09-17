Dealing During COVID

“Stealing a moment to experience forbidden goods
Knowing that you’re doing something you shouldn’t
Glancing furtively around to make sure nobody sees
As you absorb the chemicals, unsatisfying, knowing it’s more you’ll need
You walk away guilty of the high you’ve just experienced
Already planning when you’ll get your next fix
Living in constant fear that someone will catch you
Unsure if it’s worth it for that one moment of pleasure
Hugs.
Not drugs.
Now we’re dealing in them both.
Thanks, Covid.
If dopamine is money,
I’m broke.”