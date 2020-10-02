COVID-19 Update: JBU reports 1 active case

John Brown University (JBU) announced one active COVID-19 case on Friday, Oct. 2.

The one active case is an off-campus student, and 16 students have recovered. There are no students in quarantine or awaiting test results. Eleven off-campus students are awaiting contact tracing from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There are zero active employee cases. Two employees are in quarantine and one employee is waiting on test results. Two employees are awaiting contact tracing from ADH.

While sharing the updated numbers, President Chip Pollard stated in an email to the JBU community, “I continue to be grateful for your hard work in helping us keep our COVID-19 numbers low, especially as we reach the halfway point of the semester on Monday. Keep up the good work!”

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit https://www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.