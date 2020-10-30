COVID-19 Update: JBU reports 5 active cases, prepares for election

John Brown University (JBU) reported five active COVID-19 cases on Friday, Oct. 30.

There are two active student cases off campus, and 23 students have recovered. No students are in quarantine or awaiting test results. There are 14 off-campus students awaiting contact tracing from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There are three active employee cases. Two employees waiting on test results and one employee is awaiting contact tracing from ADH. Two employees are under precautionary self-quarantine at home.

In an emailed statement, President Chip Pollard cautioned students about the uptick in cases. “We do know that there is more community spread of the coronavirus, and we ask the whole JBU community to be careful both on and off campus for the next four weeks to keep one another safe and to be safe when you go home,” Pollard said.

With the approaching election, Pollard shared the importance of faith in a divisive time. “No matter what the results of the election are, I expect that some of you will celebrate and some of you will be saddened. If you are one that is celebrating, I would encourage you to show restraint and empathy toward those who may be disappointed,” Pollard said. “If you are one that is saddened by the result, I would encourage you to be full of grace as you begin to imagine how you might carry out your Christian convictions as the loyal opposition.”

Pollard invited students to attend the Post-Election Panels, where fellow students, faculty and staff will “explore how Christians can support one another and engage together for the common good in light of the election results.” Panels will be on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. in Walker 223 and 224. More information can be found in the Here & Now newsletter.

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.