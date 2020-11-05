COVID-19 Update: JBU reports 7 active cases

John Brown University (JBU) reported seven active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Nov. 5.

There are two active student cases off campus, and 26 students have recovered. No students are in quarantine or awaiting test results. There are 18 off-campus students and one on-campus student awaiting contact tracing from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There are five active employee cases. Two employees are waiting on test results and three employees are awaiting contact tracing from ADH. Three employees are under precautionary self-quarantine at home.

In an emailed statement on Thursday, President Chip Pollard cautioned students about the increase in active cases and close contacts. “Most of these cases are happening off-campus in small gatherings for friends and family, so we encourage you to be very careful with physical distancing and masks this weekend as you enjoy the three-day break to relax and recharge,” Pollard said.

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.