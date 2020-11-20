COVID-19 Update: JBU reports 9 active cases

John Brown University (JBU) reported nine active COVID-19 cases on Friday, Nov. 20.

There are seven active student cases off-campus, and 33 students have recovered. No students are in quarantine or awaiting test results. There are 27 off-campus students and two on-campus students awaiting contact tracing from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There are two active employee cases. No employees are in quarantine. Two employees are waiting on test results and five employees are awaiting contact tracing from ADH. Seven employees are under precautionary self-quarantine at home.

In an emailed statement on Friday, Julie Gumm, director of University Marketing and Communications, shared a report from NWA Mercy Health. According to the report, there has been “a 40% increase in hospitalizations in two weeks” for the region.

Expressing concern, Gumm encouraged students to follow guidelines during their travels. “This trend is being seen across the U.S. and we encourage you to continue to be vigilant and take safety measures for the health of your family, grandparents and friends no matter where you call home,” Gumm said.

