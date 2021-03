John Brown University (JBU) reported no active COVID-19 case on Friday, Feb. 26.

There are no active students cases on or off campus. There is one off-campus student under observation and in isolation due to exposure.

There are currently no active employee cases or employees in isolation due to exposure.

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.

Photo: Catherine Nolte, The Threefold Advocate