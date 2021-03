John Brown University (JBU) reported no active COVID-19 case on Friday, March 5, making it the second week since Feb. 26.

There are no active students cases on or off campus. There are no students under observation and in isolation due to exposure.

There are currently no active employee cases or employees in isolation due to exposure.

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.

Photo: Catherine Nolte, The Threefold Advocate