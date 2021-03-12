COVID-19 Update: JBU reports 1 active case

John Brown University (JBU) reported one active COVID-19 case on Friday, March 12.

There is one active student case off-campus. There are no students under observation and in isolation due to exposure.

There are currently no active employee cases or employees in isolation due to exposure.

In a social media video announcement, University President Chip Pollard commemorated the one-year anniversary of the closing of the Siloam Springs campus due to the coronavirus pandemic. He shared the successes of the campus vaccination clinics and the hope of vaccinating more students in the future.

“I think all of us are longing for the days with more hugs and less physical distancing, more smiles and less masks, more visits in person and less Zoom calls, more hanging out in the dorms and less blankets on the quad,” Pollard said. “We’re not quite there yet, but it seems close, and that is good news.”

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.

Photo: Catherine Nolte, The Threefold Advocate