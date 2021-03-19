COVID-19 Update: JBU reports 1 active case

John Brown University (JBU) reported one active COVID-19 case on Friday, March 19.

There is one active student case off-campus. There are two off-campus students under observation and in isolation due to exposure.

There are currently no active employee cases or employees in isolation due to exposure.

In an email on Thursday, March 18, Julie Gumm, director of University Marketing & Communications, advised students about Easter travel plans. Students will be required “to quarantine at home for 14 days before returning to campus” if they travel internationally, Gumm wrote.

The university will also be “conducting 15-minute rapid COVID-19 tests on all residential students on Monday and Tuesday, April 5 & 6, with a second test on Friday, April 9,” and residence life will be conducting the tests, Gumm wrote. Those who have results from a COVID-19 test from the past 90 days are exempt. Testing for commuters is encouraged but not required.

For more information about JBU’s COVID-19 response, visit www.jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.

Photo: Catherine Nolte/ The Threefold Advocate