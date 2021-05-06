Central Methodist ends JBU women’s soccer season in Foley

The women’s soccer team at John Brown University was the most dominant in the Sooner Athletic Conference this season, winning both the regular season and conference tournament titles. They followed that up with victories over Baker and Oklahoma Wesleyan in Siloam Springs in the NAIA National Championships Opening Round before booking their tickets to the final site in Foley, Alabama to take on #8 Central Methodist. It was in that match where their season came to an end, as Central Methodist won in penalty kicks.

CMU struck first, with Andrea Villar scoring her eighth goal of the season. JBU fought back and tied the contest up at one, making history in the process, as it was the first goal scored at the NAIA National Championships final site in program history. Both teams had their chances to win the contest, and JBU was ultimately unable to find a game-winner in regulation or in extra time, sending the contest to penalty kicks, where Central Methodist emerged victorious.

This put an end to JBU’s undefeated season, with their final record coming in at 14-0-1. The Golden Eagles are 3-5-2 all-time in the NAIA National Championships. Sienna Carballo led the way this season, leading the team in goals (with 12) and winning the SAC Player of the Year award. Ryan Winingham has established herself as a threat early on in her JBU career, winning Freshman of the Year, and seven Golden Eagles won awards overall. The team’s .967 winning percentage is the highest for a Kathleen Paulsen-led team at John Brown University, and their NAIA run this season is the deepest in program history.

Central Methodist lost in the quarterfinals against William Carey, ending their season with a 20-4-1 record. On May 3, Keiser University defeated William Carey in a 2-1 overtime win to take their second-consecutive national title.