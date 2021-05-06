Why I, a Christian, advocate for secularism

America is not a Christian nation.

Before you fire back by quoting the Pledge of Allegiance’s “one Nation under God” and the United States’ official motto, “In God We Trust,” allow me to explain.

With recent events like the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and conspiracy theories like QAnon rapidly spreading online, it is evident that an increasing number of Christians are favoring extremist ideas that could lead to violence.

Among Confederate flags and QAnon merchandise, signs that read “Jesus Saves” and “Jesus 2020” bizarrely stood out from the crowd at the Capitol. “Taking America back for God,” said some in response to the attack. According to Christianity Today, there was a clear connection between the Capitol attack and Christian nationalism—the belief that America is and should be defined by the Christian faith.

Although not a recent phenomenon, Christian nationalism has been fueled by inflammatory remarks made by former President Donald Trump, and by far-right ideologies emerging online. “A nation of true believers” was how Trump referred the country at Liberty University in 2017. Thanks to Trump’s religious speech, between 76% and 81% of white evangelical voters supported Trump during the 2020 election.

Like any other topic that is at odds with the Bible (e.g. science or philosophy), an overwhelming amount of Christians generally oppose political ideologies that contradict or delegitimize their religious beliefs. Christians favor conservatism and subscribe to exclusionary and ostracizing ideologies that generally disadvantage marginalized groups, such as the LGBTQ community. Generally labeled as “political agendas by the radicalized left” by conservative Christians, policies that promote equal access among diverse groups of people are perceived as a threat to Christianity in the U.S.

However, what Christians fail to acknowledge, and speaking as a Christian myself, is that the real threat is radical Christians themselves.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” reads the First Amendment of the Constitution of the U.S. Frequently cited to advocate for religious freedom, this text is not to be interpreted as proof that America is a Christian nation. In fact, it is meant to say that America is not Christian, or religious for that matter.

The Founding Fathers knew the dangers that theological and religious law could pose to the new country. Therefore, they emphasized the importance of a secular state in the Bill of Rights. But one must not mistake secularism with a rejection of religion. In fact, secularism is nothing like atheism.

According to the National Secular Society, the principles of secularism include the separation of church and state, freedom to practice one’s faith without harming others and equality. Proponents of secularism don’t pretend to prohibit religion altogether. Instead, secularism ensures that the state does not interfere in religious affairs, just as religion does not interfere in affairs of the state.

The separation of church and state not only benefits individuals who practice their own faith, but it also allows for those who hold different beliefs to have the same right. No belief should be especially protected or favored in a secular society.

If, as Christians, our priority is to acquire legal and political privilege instead of promoting equal rights, then we have missed the point on what it means to be a Christian. Political secularism is necessary so that no more instances like the Capitol attack and other atrocious acts done in the name of God happen again.

E pluribus unum, or “out of many, one,” translated from Latin, is the original motto of the U.S. And, while for Christians the current motto, “In God We Trust,” holds truth, it does not represent a diverse population with religious freedom to decide their beliefs for themselves.

We ought to recognize that. While it is important for Christians to care about politics and seek out representation in office, God does not call us to be superior or hold exclusive rights that obliterate other people’s rights—and Christ exemplifies this point perfectly.

Mark 10:45 says that, “For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve.” Likewise, we are to imitate Christ’s character by serving others well before serving ourselves. Furthermore, our national identity should never supersede our faith. Instead, our political ideology and national identity should be a reflection of our religious beliefs.