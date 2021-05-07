Lifestyles PHOTOS: Students de-stress at ‘Barnyard on the Quad’ Written by Catherine Nolte on May 7, 2021 The annual event, hosted by Student Events and Activities, returned on May 7 after being canceled due to the campus closing in Spring 2020. Catherine Nolte/The Threefold Advocate Catherine Nolte/The Threefold Advocate Sheep, a cow, and a mini horse greeted students as they took a break preparing for the end of the semester. Catherine Nolte/The Threefold Advocate Catherine Nolte/The Threefold Advocate Students played games at the event, including an inflatable obstacle course and spikeball. Catherine Nolte/The Threefold Advocate Catherine Nolte/The Threefold Advocate